'Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them' Gets First Trailer

Fans are freaking out over the first look at the "Harry Potter" prequel.

The first trailer and poster for Harry Potter prequel has dropped and unsurprisingly, the Internet is in a tizzy. Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them follows Eddy Redmayne's character, Newt Scamander who travels to 1920s New York with a suitcase full of magical creatures. Three guesses what happens to the case. [SOUND] It was opened? Just a smidge. The trailer had Potter fans freaking out on Twitter with pretty much everyone having a positive reaction to it. Harry Potter author J.K. Rowling returned to write the screenplay for the For the movie. It is the first story set in the wizarding world that takes place outside of the United Kingdom. This will be the first time fans get to see the American wizarding community. Which is apparently desperately trying to hide from nonmagical people or nomadic. We still prefer muggles. Along with Red May and the movie stars Catherine Watterson and Colin Ferrell, the movie hits theaters in November 2016.

