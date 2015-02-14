Fall in Love With a Four-Legged Friend This Valentine's Day!

Looking for love this Valentine’s Day? Best Friends Animal Society’s got you covered—when it comes to the four-legged furball of your dreams, that is. The national animal welfare organization, which runs the largest no-kill sanctuary for companion animals in the country, is offering $10 adoptions today through Feb. 16 as part of its nationwide “The One” promotion for V-Day. If you're in New York, Los Angeles or Utah and looking to fall in puppy (or kitten) love, head to one of the organization's adoption centers to find your perfect match. And if you're not in one of those spots, don't worry---there are No More Homeless Pets Network partners participating in the event throughout the country.

Check out the video above featuring four of Best Friends' most charming adoptees--kittens Arnold and Alice and puppies Emmy and Lily--who stopped by the InStyle offices last week. And find out more about adopting a pet this weekend at bestfriends.org/theone.

