See How EyeSwoon's Athena Calderone Mixes Up a Peach Bourbon Fizz

Christina Shanahan
Jun 15, 2016 @ 4:00 pm

Garden-fresh flavors like ginger and thyme practically scream summer, so why not infuse them into your happy hour drink of choice? InStyle asked EyeSwoon's master mixer Athena Calderone to put a tasty herbal spin on a Southern fave. Her twist? The Peach Bourbon Fizz, which uses a muddled peach as the base, a ginger-infused homemade simple syrup to sweeten things up, and a fizzy seltzer water finish. Though the infused simple syrup may add a few extra minutes onto your preparations, the sweet-and-savory flavor makes ever ounce of effort worthwhile. Read on to learn how to properly prep your ingredients, then watch the video above to find out how to nail this crowd pleaser. Cheers!

Peach Bourbon Fizz with Ginger & Thyme

Ginger & Thyme Simple Syrup Ingredients:
1 bunch thyme
1 cup fresh ginger, washed, peeled and roughly chopped
2 cups sugar
4 cups water

Ginger & Thyme Simple Syrup Directions:

1. In a medium size saucepan combine the ginger with the thyme.

2. Add 2 cups of sugar and water and stir.

3. Bring to a boil, then reduce to a simmer over medium-low heat and cook for 1 hour until a rich syrup is created. You should have about 2 cups of syrup.

4. Strain the syrup through a fine mesh sieve into a large bottle.

5. Refrigerate.

Cocktail Ingredients:

1 1/2 ounces bourbon
3/4 ounces ginger and thyme simple syrup (recipe above)
1 ounce lemon juice
2 dashes Angostura bitters
1 small white peach, plus more for garnish
Seltzer water
Sugar, to garnish
Thyme, to garnish

Cocktail Directions:

1. Muddle a small white peach in a cocktail shaker.

2. Add the bourbon. Then add the ginger and thyme simple syrup, lemon juice, bitters, and ice.

3. Shake, then strain into a glass rimmed with sugar.

4. Garnish with a thinly sliced peach wedge.

5. Top with seltzer water and garnish with thyme.

[MUSIC] Hi I'm Athena Calderone from EyeSwoon and today we're going to make a summer cocktail. Which definitely highlights one of the stars of summer, the peach. It's a muddled peach and bourbon cocktail with a ginger and thyme simple syrup. I really wanted to try to find a summer cocktail that spoke to my new found love of bourbon. I've always wanted to love bourbon, but I was always very, very intimidated by it. It felt so much more like a gentleman's cocktail or a gentleman's spirit. I think that having some bitters infused and giving that really wonderful aromatic Clever to the proven is really what gave me access loving that particular spirit. [MUSIC] So our first order business is to muddle these peaches, so that when we setting on a cocktail you get small little bit of the peach rather than big chunk One and a half ounces of Bourbon. Some of our simple syrup. This is freshly squeezed lemon juice. And finally just a couple of dashes of aromatic bitters and give it a really strong shake. All I keep thinking in my head is: Shake, shake, shake. Shake, shake, shake. Shake your booty. [LAUGH]. I'm a geek. I know it. Finish with some club soda. Put this drinks aside. They're such a beautiful cocktail. And it's really highlighting the best fruit of summer peaches. It's sweet but not too sweet, it has that obecious quality, slightly spicy from the ginger and It really screams summer, guys. This is a really good summer cocktail. [MUSIC] Just peachy. [LAUGH] [MUSIC]

