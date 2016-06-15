See How EyeSwoon's Athena Calderone Mixes Up a Peach Bourbon Fizz

Garden-fresh flavors like ginger and thyme practically scream summer, so why not infuse them into your happy hour drink of choice? InStyle asked EyeSwoon's master mixer Athena Calderone to put a tasty herbal spin on a Southern fave. Her twist? The Peach Bourbon Fizz, which uses a muddled peach as the base, a ginger-infused homemade simple syrup to sweeten things up, and a fizzy seltzer water finish. Though the infused simple syrup may add a few extra minutes onto your preparations, the sweet-and-savory flavor makes ever ounce of effort worthwhile. Read on to learn how to properly prep your ingredients, then watch the video above to find out how to nail this crowd pleaser. Cheers!

Peach Bourbon Fizz with Ginger & Thyme

Ginger & Thyme Simple Syrup Ingredients:

1 bunch thyme

1 cup fresh ginger, washed, peeled and roughly chopped

2 cups sugar

4 cups water

Ginger & Thyme Simple Syrup Directions:

1. In a medium size saucepan combine the ginger with the thyme.

2. Add 2 cups of sugar and water and stir.

3. Bring to a boil, then reduce to a simmer over medium-low heat and cook for 1 hour until a rich syrup is created. You should have about 2 cups of syrup.

4. Strain the syrup through a fine mesh sieve into a large bottle.

5. Refrigerate.

Cocktail Ingredients:

1 1/2 ounces bourbon

3/4 ounces ginger and thyme simple syrup (recipe above)

1 ounce lemon juice

2 dashes Angostura bitters

1 small white peach, plus more for garnish

Seltzer water

Sugar, to garnish

Thyme, to garnish

Cocktail Directions:

1. Muddle a small white peach in a cocktail shaker.

2. Add the bourbon. Then add the ginger and thyme simple syrup, lemon juice, bitters, and ice.

3. Shake, then strain into a glass rimmed with sugar.

4. Garnish with a thinly sliced peach wedge.

5. Top with seltzer water and garnish with thyme.