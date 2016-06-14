Mix Up a Gin Sour That's Actually Good for You with This Secret Ingredient

Whether you're hosting a backyard bash or an intimate dinner party, choosing a crowd-pleasing cocktail for your guests to sip is most likely topping your to-do list. InStyle teamed up with EyeSwoon's ultra-chic entertaining maven Athena Calderone and asked her to put her own personal twist on the classic Gin Sour. Her take, the Chamomile Gin Sour, blends aromatic dried flowers with soothing honey and lemon for a tasty beverage that'll have you asking for a second round. Our own personal tip? It's best served next to a cozy outdoor fireplace.

Chamomile Gin Sour

Serves 1

Ingredients:

3 teaspoons dried chamomile flowers

3 tablespoons boiling water

2 1/2 teaspoons honey

2 tablespoons gin

2 teaspoons lemon juice

1 egg white

2 dashes Hella Citrus bitters

Directions:

1. Mix boiling water and chamomile flowers, let stand for 2 minutes.

2. Muddle the chamomile, releasing its fragrance.

3. Strain through a fine mesh sieve, pressing on the chamomile to release all water.

4. Stir in the honey and mix until combined.

5. Add chamomile honey mix with the gin, followed by the lemon juice, egg white, and Hella Citrus Bitters to a shaker and vigorously shake with ice.

6. Pour into a glass and garnish with gently crushed dried chamomile flowers.