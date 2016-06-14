Mix Up a Gin Sour That's Actually Good for You with This Secret Ingredient

For more tips and tricks from social media stars, pick up InStyle's July issue, on newsstands and available for digital download now.

Christina Shanahan
Jun 14, 2016 @ 3:45 pm

Whether you're hosting a backyard bash or an intimate dinner party, choosing a crowd-pleasing cocktail for your guests to sip is most likely topping your to-do list. InStyle teamed up with EyeSwoon's ultra-chic entertaining maven Athena Calderone and asked her to put her own personal twist on the classic Gin Sour. Her take, the Chamomile Gin Sour, blends aromatic dried flowers with soothing honey and lemon for a tasty beverage that'll have you asking for a second round. Our own personal tip? It's best served next to a cozy outdoor fireplace.

Chamomile Gin Sour

Serves 1

Ingredients:

3 teaspoons dried chamomile flowers
3 tablespoons boiling water
2 1/2 teaspoons honey
2 tablespoons gin
2 teaspoons lemon juice
1 egg white
2 dashes Hella Citrus bitters

RELATED: This Recipe Takes the Classic Strawberry Daiquiri to the Next Level

Directions:

1. Mix boiling water and chamomile flowers, let stand for 2 minutes.

2. Muddle the chamomile, releasing its fragrance.

3. Strain through a fine mesh sieve, pressing on the chamomile to release all water.

4. Stir in the honey and mix until combined.

5. Add chamomile honey mix with the gin, followed by the lemon juice, egg white, and Hella Citrus Bitters to a shaker and vigorously shake with ice.

6. Pour into a glass and garnish with gently crushed dried chamomile flowers.

Show Transcript

[MUSIC] Hi. I'm Athena Calderone, and today I'm gonna make a Super summery cocktail which is a chamomile gin sour. What I really love about this particular cocktail is that it's so summery. It's really fragrant. We're using dried chamomile flours and we're also gonna garnish with some fresh chamomile. I also was a little bit of a hater on gin for a really long time. Time and now I am completely in love with it, it's super herbaceous and it's really bright and refreshing for summer. [MUSIC] We're going to begin by making a really quick honey simple syrup. So I just have some hot water here and I'm crushing some of the chamomile flowers. It'll really infuse the cocktail with this beautiful chamomile flavour. This has been steeping for about two minutes and I'm going to strain it, and then add all of our other ingredients. Honey, just make sure your water is boiling or just close to boiling so that you are able to make a simple syrup that actually kind of melts the honey. So I think we can begin to put it all together. Begin with the honey-chamomile simple syrup, 1 oz of gin. This is some freshly squeezed lemon juice. Here's the egg white which will make it really, really frothy. And finally we're going to just give a couple of dashes of citrus bitters And we're ready to go. We are gonna shake shake shake. [SOUND] [MUSIC] Create a beautiful finish. [MUSIC] Put a couple of crushed chamomile leaves. And my absolute favorite is picking these really dainty and super summery, fresh, camomile flowers. Just to make it look beautiful. And they actually are edible as well. [MUSIC] It is so good. Super summery. Has that beautiful herbaceous quality, and I might say its spoon worthy. Cheers to summer. [MUSIC]

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!