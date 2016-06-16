EyeSwoon's Athena Calderone Puts a Refreshing Twist on the Aperol Spritz, aka the Only Cocktail You'll Want to Sip This Summer

Christina Shanahan
Jun 16, 2016

There are few cocktails quite as tasty as an Aperol Spritz on a hot summer night. We asked EyeSwoon's Athena Calderone to create an updated version of the classic beverage that infuses fruity summer flavors into the recipe. Calderone says that the Aperol Spritz is one of her personal favorite drinks to serve when she's entertaining in her Amagansett backyard because of the sheer simplicity.

"It's so easy to make. You buy a bottle of Apperol, you have some prosecco, and you just toss them together with a few other fresh ingredients," she says. "These cocktails are so refreshing, and they're really crisp. It screams summer to me." Watch the video above for Calderone's step-by-step guide on how-to mix up a sure-to-satisfy cocktail.

Aperol Grapefruit Spritz with Lavender

Serves 2

Ingredients:

2 ounces Aperol
1 ounce tequila
2 ounces fresh pink grapefruit juice
1 ounce fresh lime juice
Dash of lavender bitters, optional
8 ounces prosecco, divided
Splash of club soda
Grapefruit wedges, to garnish
​Few sprigs of dried lavender, to garnish

Directions:

1. Combine Aperol, tequila, grapefruit and lime juices, and bitters in a cocktail shaker with ice.

2. Gently shake to combine.

3. Pour evenly among two glasses.

4. Add 4 ounces of prosecco and a splash of club soda to each glass.

5. Finish with a wedge of grapefruit and a lavender sprig.

[MUSIC] Hi I'm Athena Calderone from iSpoon and today I'm going to make the classic Aperitivo. It is the summer cocktail in Italy. It's a rip on an Aperol Spritz [UNKNOWN] is pretty amazing. It kind of tastes a bit like Campari, which more people know of, but it's slightly more sweet, and it has undertones of rhubarb in it, and it's slightly bitter as well. [MUSIC] It's a really simple cocktail. We are going to start with two ounces of grapefruit juice 2 oz of Aperol and 1 oz of tequila. Going to do just a touch of lavender bitters and this is optional, you don't really need it, but I think that it really adds an interesting summer flavor profile. And that's it really, we are gonna Give it all a little shake. [SOUND] This recipe actually is for two cocktails so we'll pour out half of it, pop open our Prosecco, it's officially a party. [LAUGH] We'll finish it with A little bubbly. Aperol has a lot of orange and citrus notes, so finishing with a bit of orange, and just a couple of sprigs of dried lavender. [MUSIC] Mm, it's bitter, it's vibrant, it's sweet, it has citrus notes, and it's really an incredible Summer cocktail, and really easy to make as well. [MUSIC]

