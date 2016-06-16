EyeSwoon's Athena Calderone Puts a Refreshing Twist on the Aperol Spritz, aka the Only Cocktail You'll Want to Sip This Summer

There are few cocktails quite as tasty as an Aperol Spritz on a hot summer night. We asked EyeSwoon's Athena Calderone to create an updated version of the classic beverage that infuses fruity summer flavors into the recipe. Calderone says that the Aperol Spritz is one of her personal favorite drinks to serve when she's entertaining in her Amagansett backyard because of the sheer simplicity.

"It's so easy to make. You buy a bottle of Apperol, you have some prosecco, and you just toss them together with a few other fresh ingredients," she says. "These cocktails are so refreshing, and they're really crisp. It screams summer to me." Watch the video above for Calderone's step-by-step guide on how-to mix up a sure-to-satisfy cocktail.

Aperol Grapefruit Spritz with Lavender

Serves 2

Ingredients:

2 ounces Aperol

1 ounce tequila

2 ounces fresh pink grapefruit juice

1 ounce fresh lime juice

Dash of lavender bitters, optional

8 ounces prosecco, divided

Splash of club soda

Grapefruit wedges, to garnish

​Few sprigs of dried lavender, to garnish

Directions:

1. Combine Aperol, tequila, grapefruit and lime juices, and bitters in a cocktail shaker with ice.

2. Gently shake to combine.

3. Pour evenly among two glasses.

4. Add 4 ounces of prosecco and a splash of club soda to each glass.

5. Finish with a wedge of grapefruit and a lavender sprig.