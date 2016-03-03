Expectant Keri Russell Gives the Ultimate Pregnancy Advice: Just Say, "You're Right"

Having your first child can be daunting, as pregnant mom-of-two Keri Russell well knows. And on Late Night Wednesday the star shared a little advice with first time dad-to-be Seth Meyers, whose wife, Alexi Ashe, is expecting a baby in a few months.

So what is Russell's expert strategy for supportive partners of expectant mothers? "Just say 'yes, you're right'—and be so nice to her," said the Americans actress, who is having her first baby with boyfriend and co-star Matthew Rhys. (Russell is also mom to River Russell, 8, and Willa Lou, 4, from her relationship with Shane Deary.)

Meyers wondered if he should follow the rule even when his wife has a ridiculous craving in the middle of the night. "Do I say 'No! You are better than this! Fight your craving!" Russell's reply? "I don't care what she asks for—you get that for her!" Sounds like a smart plan to us!

Season 4 of The Americans premieres March 16 on FX.

Watch Russell provide parenting advice to Meyers in the video above.