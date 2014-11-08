Exclusive Video: Watch Brad Goreski's Dior-geous Party Diary from the 2014 Guggenheim International Gala

Didn't get invites to the Guggenheim International Gala pre-party and dinner this week? No problem, Brad Goreski's got your back. The superstar L.A. stylist who's known for working his colorful magic on stars like Sarah Hyland and Rashida Jones touched down in New York to attend the two-night #GIG2014 artist celebration and fundraising extravaganza at the uptown museum. With Dior as sponsor, the fete naturally brought on the glamour. But you don't have to miss a thing. Goreski went beyond his @MrBradGoreski Instagram to give InStyle readers an extra special peek of the inside action, which included appearances by Camilla Belle, Marion Cotillard, Zoe Kravitz, and Dior designer Raf Simons, as well as a performance by The XX (all of whom wore the hottest new looks by Dior, of course). By the end of the two-day bash, Goreski coined the new glorious term, "Dior-geous," which you should totally steal to describe an impeccably beautiful look (e.g. dahling, you look Dior-geous!). Watch the video above to see him interview your favorite stars for InStyle.com, and then scroll down for his diary of the bash.

"Zoe Kravitz is #flawless!"

"Camilla Belle and I are prom king and queen."

"Dinner is served!"

"Dots on dots! There’s a party on my feet." [He's wearing Dior!]

Hi, I'm Brad Geretski coming to you from the Guggenheim International Gala made possibly by Dior. Tonight there are so many great celebrities attending the event. All wearing beautiful Dior looks, and I am going to be asking them a very special question. [MUSIC] So we're here at an international gala, The Guggenheim. Yes. And InStyle wants to know if you could wake up in any city in the entire world tomorrow morning, where would it be? But I'm in Paris. [LAUGH] If I could wake up in an apartment in the Murray that I owned. Like, my hand, handsome French husband's there, and I magically speak French and our beautiful French children come in. All those things, great, yeah, I want all of it. In Style magazine want to know if you could wake up in any city in the entire world, where would it be? Rio, with out a doubt. And why is that? I'm the happiest version of myself when I'm there. I would want to wake up in, Hanalei in Kauai? Here. I knew it was going to be somewhere warm. [LAUGH] Bikini weather. You could wake up in any city in the entire world, where would it be? I'm always usually happy right where I am. I hate leaving. I love arriving places. But I don't like leaving anywhere. So wherever I am I kind of want to stay there. [LAUGH] Right now with you, I'm very happy to be here. Thank you. I'm happy to be here too. Can I do three? Three different cities? Sure. Maybe Milan, London, Paris or New York. [LAUGH] All the fashion capitals. Yeah base. Oh my goodness. Maybe Berlin. Does it have to be a city? You can, well, you can wake up wherever you want. It can be an island. It can be a country. It can be another planet. Galapagos. Oh, I like that. Since this is an international gala, I'm asking for InStyle magazine, if you could wake up. In any city in the entire world like that, tomorrow morning, where would it be? Oh, New York. You look Dior-geous. It is Dior-geous. It's very, it, it, there's no mistaking what it is. You look Dior-geous. Oh, good one. I would say you look Dior-geous. Oh wow, thank you. Can I use that now? And my answer is, I would want to wake up in London because that's where my boyfriend Gary is living right now and I would get to be with him. Isn't that cute? [MUSIC]

