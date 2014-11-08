Exclusive Video: Watch Brad Goreski's Dior-geous Party Diary from the 2014 Guggenheim International Gala

Didn't get invites to the Guggenheim International Gala pre-party and dinner this week? No problem, Brad Goreski's got your back. The superstar L.A. stylist who's known for working his colorful magic on stars like Sarah Hyland and Rashida Jones touched down in New York to attend the two-night #GIG2014 artist celebration and fundraising extravaganza at the uptown museum. With Dior as sponsor, the fete naturally brought on the glamour. But you don't have to miss a thing. Goreski went beyond his @MrBradGoreski Instagram to give InStyle readers an extra special peek of the inside action, which included appearances by Camilla Belle, Marion Cotillard, Zoe Kravitz, and Dior designer Raf Simons, as well as a performance by The XX (all of whom wore the hottest new looks by Dior, of course). By the end of the two-day bash, Goreski coined the new glorious term, "Dior-geous," which you should totally steal to describe an impeccably beautiful look (e.g. dahling, you look Dior-geous!). Watch the video above to see him interview your favorite stars for InStyle.com, and then scroll down for his diary of the bash.

"Zoe Kravitz is #flawless!"

"Camilla Belle and I are prom king and queen."

"Dinner is served!"

"Dots on dots! There’s a party on my feet." [He's wearing Dior!]

