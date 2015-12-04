Exclusive Video: Get the Scoop on the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show Hair and Makeup

The 2015 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show is less than a week away from airing on television, and we seriously can't wait to see the ladies in action. There were so many new faces on the runway and even history-making action during one of the brand's biggest shows ever. But thankfully, we don't have to wait for the runway show to air to find out all of the details behind the Angels' fabulous hair and makeup.

In the exclusive video above, top celebrity hairstylist Sarah Potempa takes us behind the scenes and reveals the look for the Angels' bombshell strands. For those lived-in, effortless waves, Potempa and her team used the Beachwaver. "With Victoria's Secret, you think of gorgeous, big, glamorous, waves; and that's exactly what we're doing this year," the hair pro explained. Even makeup pro Dick Page spilled the beans in the footage saying, "A very healthy flushed blush on the cheek. It's a dot of color on the nose where the sun would hit you."

Press play above to find out all of the glamorous details and watch the full show when it airs on Tuesday, Dec. 8, at 10 p.m. ET on CBS.