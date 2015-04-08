Exclusive Sneak-Peek: You'll Be Seeing Double of Elizabeth Hurley in Sunday’s New Episode of The Royals

For the Queen of England, there’s never a dull moment---and being under a constant spotlight takes its toll. That’s why this Sunday on The Royals, Queen Helena (Elizabeth Hurley) is taking a break and hitting the spa for some relaxation time—or so she wants everyone to believe.

Luckily, Her Royal Highness keeps a body double on hand to act as a convenient decoy when she wants to keep her true whereabouts to herself (and Lucius, her personal assistant and confidant). As her lookalike dons oversized sunglasses and heads off for a day of pampering, the queen is free to do as she pleases—and based on Helena’s smile as she sneaks away for a royal rendezvous, we can only imagine that something scandalous is about to go down.

Check out InStyle’s exclusive first look at the scene from Sunday's all-new episode of The Royals, and find out what the queen is up to by tuning into E! on Sunday, April 12 at 10 p.m. ET.

RELATED: Did Elizabeth Hurley Channel Queen Elizabeth for Her Role in The Royals?