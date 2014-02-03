Exclusive! Sarah Jessica Parker Gives Us a Sneak Peek Inside the Whimsical Campaign for Her New Shoe Collection

Sarah Jessica Parker's shoe collection is almost here. With the impending release of her SJP Collection launching at Nordstrom in less than a month, we can barely contain ourselves. The capsule of 25 Italian-made shoes has something for everyone: lace-up booties, slip-on sandals, strappy heels with a bow appliqué, ballet flats, and, sexy t-strap pumps (appropriately named "The Carrie"), all which emphasize the feminine design of the line.

“I thought about launching my own line for a long time," our February cover girl tells InStyle.com exclusively. "It just feels like an enormous privilege to be doing it now with George and with Nordstrom, which is really my dream retailer. Hopefully, women will be able to tell from the first collection that I’m inspired and that I’m serious about it."

But it's more than just dreaming up designs, Parker is dipping her toe into the entire process. "I’m involved every step of the way," she says. "I want customers to be delighted with how the shoe is presented, how much care we’ve taken, the unique color combinations and even the shape of the heel. Ultimately, I’m striving to produce a shoe they haven’t yet seen on the market.”

Our calendars are marked for February 28th, when the SJP Collection ($195-$495) debuts at Nordstrom stores and nordstrom.com. In the meantime, watch the exclusive video below for a behind-the-scenes peek at Parker's fun campaign for the collection.

See our favorite Sarah Jessica Parker looks in the gallery!

MORE:• Sarah Jessica Parker's Wow-Worthy Shoe Collection• Sarah Jessica Parker's 25 Best Looks of All Time• 4 Reasons Katie Couric Loved Interviewing SJP for InStyle

[instyle_context_cmad url="http://img2.timeinc.net/instyle/images/2014/WRN/010614-cover-tablet-200.jpg"]--Kim Peiffer and Kelsey Glein