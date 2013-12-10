Exclusive! Recreate the Victoria's Secret 2013 Fashion Show Makeup With Our Step-by-Step Tutorial

The Victoria's Secret Fashion Show is airing tonight at 10 PM EST on CBS! Will you be watching? While the sexy smoky eye and chic nude lip created for the show is a perfect complement to the Angels' avant-garde runway ensembles, we thought it would be equally-sexy in real life -- not to mention a great holiday party makeup choice. That's why we asked Victoria's Secret makeup artist Colleen Creighton, equipped with the exact same products she used on the models, to demonstrate the look on our Senior Fashion News Editor Kim Peiffer, with easy-to-follow instructions for perfecting the effect.

Kim's dewy complexion was created with the VS Makeup Tinted Moisturizer ($15; victoriassecret.com), and a sweep of the Mineral Blush Duo in Starlet ($15; victoriassecret.com) added a slight contour and a lit-from-within flush. After using a combination of the Eye Quad in Eye Contact, Liner in Dark Chocolate, and Volume Lift Mascara ($20, $12, and $15; victoriassecret.com) onto Kim's lids, the Color Drama Lipstick in Melt ($14; victoriassecret.com) provided the finishing touch.

Get the full breakdown with step-by-step instructions in the video above, and be sure to catch the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show tonight at 10 PM EST on CBS! MORE:• Our Favorite Looks From the 2013 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show• Candice Swanepoel To Model the $10 Million Dollar Fantasy Bra• See the History of the Million-Dollar Fantasy Bras