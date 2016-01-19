Exclusive! Kendall Jenner Schools Us on Her Social Media Strategy in Estee Lauder's New Campaign

Just like the rest of her family, Kendall Jenner is one of those people whose social media presence is so large, it probably outnumbers the population of some small countries, and changing a single word in her Twitter status might garner a few million retweets. To help the rest of us mere mortals, whose Instagram likes cap out in the double-digits, the star filmed a new campaign with Estee Lauder's The Estee Edit blog for the brand's new Sumptuous Knockout Mascara, outlining how to become a social media star.

We're still not sure how she mastered that trick shot for no-handed selfie—shout out to whichever app she used—but if the mascara can help out our one-handed photos, we're believers. Click play on the video above to watch her campaign, and find the Estee Lauder Sumptuous Knockout Mascara for $28 at nordstrom.com now.