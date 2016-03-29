Exclusive! Hear Kerry Washington Discuss Her Savvy Social Media Strategy

With nearly four million followers on Twitter and 2.4 million on Instagram, Kerry Washington knows a thing or two about social media. During South by Southwest in Austin, Washington sat down with InStyle editorial director Ariel Foxman to discuss celebrity status in the social sphere. She touched on everything from why she won't share images of her own daughter on Instagram to what it's really like to live Tweet with the Scandal cast on Thursday nights. Fitting for the occasion, Washington wrapped up the event with an Instagram post captioned, "I am forever indebted to the phenomenon that is social media."

Watch the video above to listen in on their intimate conversation, or read the highlights from the event here.