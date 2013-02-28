See How 9-year Old Quvenzhane Wallis Primps for the Oscars With This Exclusive Video

InStyle Staff
Feb 28, 2013 @ 2:16 pm

Beasts of the Southern Wild's Quvenzhané Wallis set records at the Oscars this year. Not only did she become the youngest Best Actress nominee ever at nine years old, she also enjoyed the first ever custom design by Armani Junior, Giorgio Armani's children's collection. And Armani gave InStyle.com the exclusive peek inside her getting-ready process with the video above! "I really like my dress because it sparkles, and it's fun," she says in the clip, in between dance moves with mom Qulyndreia and sister Qunyquekya. Watch the video to see her fun fashion moment come to life—isn't it every little girl's dream to dress up?!—pre-red carpet. Between this and the puppy purse, Quvenzhané is just too adorable.

[MUSIC]. I really like the red carpet because it has photos and interviews. [MUSIC] My favorite musicians are Demi Lavato, Beyonce, Rihanna. [MUSIC] I really like my dress because it sparkles and it's fluffy. Armani. [MUSIC] [FOREIGN] Mr. Armani.

