Exclusive: Emma Roberts On Her Emmy's Beauty Prep

For every step down the red carpet, hours (days!) of prep time go into a celebrity's look. We caught up with the gorgeous star of American Horror Story, Emma Roberts at the Target Back-to-College After-Hours Shopping Event and found out her pre-Emmy's secrets. "The most important part of my award night prep….it doesn’t really start the award night, it starts weeks before with getting into a routine of washing my face, and I do it twice daily with the Oil-Free Acne Wash in Pink Grapefruit ($9; target.com)." So what is the actress doing pre-Emmy's? She told us that she gets ready with a bunch of girlfriends and they pop some bubbly while she's getting ready (sounds fun!).
On the wild success of American Horror Story, Roberts says, "Our fans are the best fans!" and says she loves running into super-fans that dress up like the characters and quote lines from the show. We're looking forward to seeing her walk the red carpet soon and she'll be rooting for her 2nd favorite show, "I mean, my favorite show is Girls. I love Lena Dunham, I love all the girls on that show and I never get sick of watching it."
