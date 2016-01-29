Ewan McGregor Explains His Star Wars: The Force Awakens Cameo

You might not have realized it during your first viewing, but Ewan McGregor is actually in Star Wars: The Force Awakens. Well, at least his voice is. The actor, who played Obi-Wan Kenobi in the Star Wars prequels, recorded a single new line for the latest film, he explained on Jimmy Kimmel Live! Thursday.

"I'd been waiting for the call to come for at least two years. Did they lose my agent's number?" he told host Jimmy Kimmel. But J.J. Abrams, the director of The Force Awakens, did eventually call and asked him to record a line. "I went in and got to see some of it before anyone and was very impressed."

RELATED: See 10 of Daisy Ridley’s Head-Turning Looks While Promoting Star Wars: The Force Awakens

In an interesting move, the filmmakers decided to meld his voice with the late Alec Guinness​ who played an older Obi-Wan ​Kenobi in the original Star Wars trilogy. "The line is 'Rey, these are your first steps," McGregor said. "They got Alec Guinness to do 'Rey'—which is extraordinary because he's not alive anymore. It's amazing what they can do these days."

"They got a line of him as Obi-Wan Kenobi saying 'afraid' and then they cut the 'a' and the 'd' off so they got that 'rey' and then I said, 'These are your first steps.'" Amazing.

RELATED: 7 Things to Know About Star Wars Newcomer Daisy Ridley

Watch McGregor share his entire Star Wars: The Force Awakens story in the video at top.