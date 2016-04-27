Everything You Need to Know About Instagram Star Toast the Dog's New Coffee-Table Book

With 353K Instagram followers and an ad campaign for Karen Walker's spring 2015 line, Toast, the droopy-tongued pup behind @toastmeetsworld, clearly is not like other dogs. But she did come from humble beginnings. After being rescued from a puppy mill in North Carolina in 2011, the Cavalier King Charles Spaniel was adopted by her current mother, former fashion publicist Katie Sturino, and father, fellow Internet sensation Josh Ostrovsky (aka @thefatjewish).

Now, Toast is living it up in N.Y.C. and using her popularity for a very good cause. Case in point: Her upcoming literary debut, ToastHampton (available for pre-order now on amazon.com), which features photographs of the four-legged fashion star modeling big-name brands like Ralph Lauren in the tony Long Island summer locale and simultaneously raising awareness for puppy mills so other canines can get a break just like she did.

Sturino dropped by InStyle HQ—Toast in hand!—earlier today and shared more intel about her beloved pup's book while lounging on a Liberty-printed inflatable swan (available at bloomingdales.com on 5/16), as one does in the Hamptons. Hit "play" to catch the Facebook Live broadcast above, and be on the lookout for more broadcasts on InStyle's Facebook page!