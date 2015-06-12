Every Dance Move from Every Movie Ever

This story originally appeared on PureWow. For more stories like this, visit PureWow.com.

Got three minutes? Here’s every dance move in history, all in one put-a-smile-on-your-face video.

Watch the mashup, see how many flicks you recognize then scroll below to see what you got right.

Movie by the minute:

0:04 Silver Linings Playbook

0:06 Reality Bites

0:08 Something Borrowed

0:12 Love Actually

0:15 Charlie's Angels

0:17 Dirty Dancing

0:20 Big

0:23 Reservoir Dogs

0:25 American Beauty

0:27 Happy Feet 2

0:29 13 going on 30

0:31 Slumdog Millionaire

0:33 Save the Last Dance

0:37 Alice in Wonderland

0:40 Kick-Ass

0:42 Pulp Fiction

0:44 (500) Days of Summer

0:46 Flashdance

0:48 This Is the End

0:51 Grease

0:53 Intouchables

0:57 Tangled

1:00 The Replacements

1:02 Pride

1:05 Blue Valentine

1:07 The Wolf of Wall Street

1:10 Grind

1:11 Ted

1:13 Beetlejuice

1:14 American Pie

1:16 Blast from the Past

1:17 King of New York

1:19 Clerks II

1:21 The Mask

1:23 Mamma Mia!

1:25 New Year's Eve

1:27 The Proposal

1:29 American Pie: The Wedding

1:30 Footloose

1:32 Magic Mike

1:34 Get Smart

1:36 West Side Story

1:38 Ferris Bueller's Day Off

1:39 Scary Movie

1:41 The 40 Year Old Virgin

1:44 Hitch

1:47 Risky Business

1:49 The Breakfast Club

1:53 Penguins of Madagascar

1:55 Mermaids

1:57 Nothing to Lose

2:01 Billy Elliot

2:04 Shall We Dance

2:06 Hairspray

2:08 Napoleon Dynamite

2:10 Puss in Boots

2:12 She's All That

2:14 The Heat

2:16 Rush Hour

2:19 West Side Story

2:21 A Night at the Roxbury

2:23 Burn after Reading

2:25 Step Up

2:27 Dirty Dancing

2:28 The Sound of Music

2:30 Silver Linings Playbook

2:32 The Ugly Truth

2:35 Scent of a Woman

2:38 Beauty and the Beast

2:40 Pretty in Pink

2:42 Grease

2:43 The Perks of Being a Wallflower

2:45 Along came Polly

2:47 White Nights

2:49 Cry Baby

2:51 Tropic Thunder

2:53 The Blues Brothers

2:55 Mary Poppins

2:57 Footloose (2011 version)

2:59 Friends with Benefits

3:00 The Sweetest Thing

3:02 Coyote Ugly

3:04 Saturday Night Fever

3:06 Center Stage

3:08 Rock of Ages

3:10 Little Miss Sunshine

3:12 Disaster Movie

3:14 Bring It On

