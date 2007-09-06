An Evening with Donatella Versace at her NYC Flagship

In Style teamed with American Express to host an intimate affair for platinum cardmembers at the designer's N.Y.C. store.

Show Transcript

[MUSIC] We're here for an event for American Express intern cardholders. We do these sort of one on one's with, with designers it's the third in the series. It's a, both an interview, a meat and greet, a fashion show and a shopping spree all rolled into one. It's kind of a like a pep rally. It really is. It's like a pep rally for fashion. [MUSIC] What I like about the [INAUDIBLE] that have come to the events is their enthusiasm. They want to come for something special. They're looking for something special. They really want to make sort of a connection between these designers and themselves. [MUSIC] Is it important for me to hear what customers say [INAUDIBLE] when we think about the clothes and we wear the clothes or we like to wear the clothes. [MUSIC] I think the philosophy of Versache is about glamour, it's quality, It's about joy. I think fashion for me is always exciting. Fashion is about changes it's about evolving it's about doing new things. Versache people can't help it in the, in the, in the fact that everything they do is sexy. And I don't think there's [LAUGH] anything more important. And enjoying yourself in then, in something that's sexy. [MUSIC] [BLANK_AUDIO]

[MUSIC] We're here for an event for American Express intern cardholders. We do these sort of one on one's with, with designers it's the third in the series. It's a, both an interview, a meat and greet, a fashion show and a shopping spree all rolled into one. It's kind of a like a pep rally. It really is. It's like a pep rally for fashion. [MUSIC] What I like about the [INAUDIBLE] that have come to the events is their enthusiasm. They want to come for something special. They're looking for something special. They really want to make sort of a connection between these designers and themselves. [MUSIC] Is it important for me to hear what customers say [INAUDIBLE] when we think about the clothes and we wear the clothes or we like to wear the clothes. [MUSIC] I think the philosophy of Versache is about glamour, it's quality, It's about joy. I think fashion for me is always exciting. Fashion is about changes it's about evolving it's about doing new things. Versache people can't help it in the, in the, in the fact that everything they do is sexy. And I don't think there's [LAUGH] anything more important. And enjoying yourself in then, in something that's sexy. [MUSIC] [BLANK_AUDIO]