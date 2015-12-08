Even Gwendoline Christie's Dental Hygenist Begs for Game of Throne Spoilers

When you're in a popular television series with a massive following and in one of the most anticipated films of the year, you've got to expect to have people pressing you for spoilers. However, actress Gwendoline Christie who stars in both Game of Thrones and the upcoming Star Wars: The Force Awakens, was hounded by a fan in a rather unlikely place.

She told James Corden on The Late Late Show Monday: "It's not so bad, but there was one particular incident which was quite intense. It occurred when I went to the dentist for a root canal."

The dentist had put bleach into her roots and told her was leaving the room for a bit, but would leave her with the nurse. Well, you can imagine what happened next.

"I was lying back in the chair rather unglamorously with a clamp in my mouth," Christie explained. "The door had just clicked shut and the nurse said, 'NOW TELL ME WHAT HAPPENS ON GAME OF THRONES!'" Of course, it wasn't the best time to ask for spoilers since the actress couldn't even speak. Christie said all she could say was, "Ahhhhh!"

"Cut to she's just given us a huge spoiler—and that's how the next season of Game of Thrones opens," Corden joked.

Watch Christie tell the full story in the video at top.