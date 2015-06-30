Evangeline Lilly Is Expecting Baby No. 2

Surprise! Evangeline Lilly is having a second child with partner Norman Kali, and she unveiled her baby bump on Conan and at the Ant-Man premiere on Monday. “I’m about seven months,” the actress told host Conan O’Brien. “I’m going to pop soon!”

Just like the mom’s first time around, she’s letting the tot’s gender to come as a surprise. “We didn’t have a single name for our first child,” she said. “Not one idea if it was a boy or girl and then he just happened to be born in this epic, crazy thunderstorm. And we were like, ‘Oh, obviously he’s Kahekili.’” (It’s the Hawaiian word for ‘thunder,’ although she joked with O’Brien that it was Irish.)

RELATED: Evangeline Lilly Gets a Dramatic Bobbed Haircut

The weather wasn’t the only epic aspect of Lilly’s first delivery. “There was an island-wide power outage at the moment of his birth," she said. "At the end of 30 hours of labor and eight hours of pushing!” Here’s hoping for an easier experience the second time around for the happy couple!

Watch her tell the story to O'Brien by clicking on the video at top, and see her stylish maternity look from last night's Ant-Man premiere in L.A. here:

The actress, who confirmed she was expecting baby No. 2 while doing the publicity rounds for Ant-Man, attended the L.A. premiere for the film in a stunning one-shoulder black-and-white colorblock dress with an asymmetrical hemline. Allen Berezovsky/WireImage

PHOTOS: Chic Celebrity Maternity Style