Eva4

What could you tell the generation coming up? What are the lessons you've learned about family, about partner, about business? The main thing is that the role of women Historically has been socially constructed. So we have been told what we're supposed to be. We're supposed to be the wife. We're supposed to be the mom. We're supposed to be the caretaker. And if it's socially constructed, by definition, we can deconstruct it. [MUSIC]

