Eva Longoria Explains Why Love Is So Important 

When your days are intertwined with a multitude of tough-to-juggle projects, it can be difficult to make time for relationships. But as a self-described hopeless romantic, Eva Longoria considers love and spontaneity to be key to happiness. “It’s hard in general to find a really good match for yourself on all levels,” she tells PowerwomenTV. “There’s so many places you have to match up." Sure, the dating game may be tough, but Longoria has hope for everyone. Watch the full video above.

RELATED: Eva Longoria Open Up About Her Entrepreneurial Endeavors