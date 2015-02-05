Eva Mendes Stars as an Exotic Dancer in the Trailer for Ryan Gosling's Movie Lost River

The chilling trailer for the first-ever Ryan Gosling directed film Lost River has arrived, and it definitely grabbed our attention.

PHOTOS: Eva Mendes’s Most Stylish Looks Ever

Lost River centers on the dark story of a struggling single mother (Christina Hendricks) and her teenage son (Iain De Casestecker) that live in a desolate and near-abandoned town. And the movie looks all sorts of creepy: In the clip there are burning buildings, hints of a secret underwater town, talks of spells, and an exotic dancer—played by Gosling's girlfriend Eva Mendes—who ends up bloody and on the ground.

Catch Lost River when it hits theaters Apr. 10.

RELATED: Eva Mendes and Ryan Gosling Step Out for a Date Night in L.A.