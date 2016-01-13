Eva Longoria Talks About the "Crazy" World of Soap Operas, Dishes on Male Diva Co-Stars

It is very fitting that Eva Longoria's big return to television has her playing an actress on a Spanish soap opera—who doesn't speak Spanish, by the way—on the new NBC sitcom Telenovela, as she got her start in soap operas. Prior to starring on Desperate Housewives, Longoria was on the long-running soap, The Young and the Restless, for three years she told Seth Meyers on Late Night on Tuesday.

She said getting a soap opera gig was a huge deal in her family. "When I got one line on General Hospital my mom acted like I had won an Oscar. 'You made it! You made it!' I was like, 'It's one line mom,'" she told Meyers. It may even have been just been a grunt, she noted.

Meyers noted that three years is a long time in soap opera world and a lot of crazy stuff can happen. "So many crazy things! Marc Cherry [the creator of Desperate Housewives] says the difference between daytime and nighttime soaps is in the daytime the men are the divas," she said. She talked about how one of her male co-stars on Y&R kept changing a line on purpose to mess up her cue. Longoria was onto him, but kept getting in trouble with the director. "The men could do no wrong," she said. According to Longoria, who also executive produces Telenovela, it also seems that the more time you spend on a soap opera, the more your real life becomes like a soap opera.

Telenovela airs Mondays at 8:30 p.m. ET on NBC.

Watch Longoria talk more about her new show Telenovela with Meyers in the video above.