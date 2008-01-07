Eva Longoria Parker's Cover Shoot

The dresses! The shoes! The hair and makeup! Watch the magic happen.

Show Transcript

[MUSIC] Our March cover girl, Eva Longoria Parker gives us a glimmer into how she does glamour. From her tried and true poses, to her signature shimmy. This gal knows how to work any accessory. We count down Eva's 7 secrets to a successful cover shoot. [MUSIC] Eva wore designs by Ralph Lauren, Giambattista Valli, and Burberry. [MUSIC] Eva showed up on set at 6 in the morning! Full of energy. [MUSIC] During the shoot, Eva's playlist was totally 80s. [MUSIC] That morning, celebrity hairstylist Ken Paves, took Eva from blonde to brunette. [MUSIC] Make up artist Collier Strong, played up Eva's eyes, with several coats of L'Oreal's telescopic mascara. [MUSIC] Eva's Maltese, Jinxy, even got in on the fun. [MUSIC] NBA star Tony Parker was court side here to his wife. But later that night it was Eva cheering him on, at a game. [SOUND] [MUSIC]

