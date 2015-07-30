Watch: Eva Longoria Reveals Her Best Red Carpet Moments

InStyle's August cover girl Eva Longoria is today's InStyle.com guest editor! Check back throughout the day for exclusive articles straight from the actress, and for more from Longoria, including peeks at her feature inside the August issue, on newsstands now, visit InStyle.com/evalongoriaday. We kick things off with the video above, where the actress details her personal all-time red carpet favorites.

On set of our August cover shoot, it was pretty clear that Eva Longoria has an eye for fashion. Posing in sumptuous pieces by Proenza Schouler, Ralph Lauren Collection, and Burberry, she owned each look with the killer confidence we've grown to expect from the actress, producer, and all-around #girlboss. But when it comes to stepping out on the red carpet, the star admitted that the big moments still give her butterflies.

"I get nervous on the red carpet, especially right before I get out of the car," says Longoria. "I always think the worst is going to happen." ​Luckily, she has become a pro at working an evening gown (she was once Miss Corpus Christi, after all). Opting for streamlined silhouettes that hug her petite curves, Longoria lets the dress speak for itself by keeping jewelry to a minimum. "I'm not usually an accessories girl," she tells us, adding that chunky extras can overwhelm her tiny frame. She also pays attention to color when narrowing down her options. "You have to be very careful with red, so you don't match the carpet," she says. And while eternally chic, black can sometimes fall flat. "It's very hard to wow in a black dress," she says.

Inside this issue, Longoria showed off her serious side, talking politics, charity, and the challenges (and triumphs) of producing television shows. At our cover shoot at a private estate and beach in Oyster Bay, N.Y., the 40-year-old #girlboss shed her self-professed “control freak” tendencies and got a little playful, rocking out (and singing along) to tracks like “Your Love” by The Outfield and Blondie’s “The Tide Is High,” all while letting her petite-yet-curvy frame do the work in looks by Michael Kors, Proenza Schouler, and Burberry, as seen on our cover.

And despite what it takes to put together the perfect look, the star has had countless show-stopping style moments over the years. Among them, the crimson Reem Acra gown she wore to the 2009 Golden Globes that "fit like a dream" and a "dramatic and amazing" Marchesa gown with a sweeping tulle skirt at the 2012 Cannes Film Festival.

Longoria also called out close pal Victoria Beckham as her favorite designer. "I love her gowns because they're very comfortable," the 40-year-old says of the sleek creation by Beckham that she wore to the Global Gift Gala in 2013. "Nobody does black like her. Black dresses can be really boring, but Victoria does a different cut and style that makes you go—wow."

Watch the video above from our cover shoot with Longoria to hear more about her most memorable red carpet moments. And to read her full interview, pick up the August issue of InStyle, available on newsstands and for digital download now.

