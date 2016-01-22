Eva Longoria on Her Surprise Proposal: "He Raised the Bar for Men Everywhere"

Men, take note. This is how you do a proposal. On Thursday's Conan Eva Longoria revealed new details about the extraordinary marriage proposal carried off by her now-fiancé Jose Antonio Baston. "He planned for like six months. It was in the Dubai desert. There were camels and falcons," she told host Conan O'Brien.

However, because Longoria is such an avid SnapChat user that the intimate moment almost ended up being broadcast to the world. "I SnapChat a lot. You guys should follow me. I'm really funny. And [during the proposal trip] I was SnapChat-ing 'Oh my God, in the desert! Oh my God, I'm on a camel! Drinking champagne in the desert!" she said. "And then I see rose petals and I was like, 'I should probably stop SnapChat-ing this.' It started to dawn on me: 'Something is happening.'"

O'Brien expressed that her fiancé really set a very high standard for wedding proposals. He asked if co-host Andy Richter if his proposal to his wife was similar. "Did I have the ring get delivered by falcon? No!" Richter said. "I just threw a dead falcon at my wife," O'Brien joked. "This guy ruined it for all of us."

Baston "raised the bar for men everywhere," Longoria said.

Watch Longoria describe the romantic proposal in the video at top.