Eva Longoria Opens Up About Her Entrepreneurial Endeavors

August InStyle cover star Eva Longoria has proven to be one of the hardest working people in Hollywood and, for that matter, the world. So who better to turn to for solid career advice? After all, the leading actress has successfully used her years of experience to direct documentaries and design fashion and home lines and even found charities. In the above interview with PowerwomenTV, Longoria explains what it takes to become an entrepreneur and why giving back is so important. “Find what you love and what you’re good at and see if they can match up,” she says. Watch the full, inspirational video above.

RELATED: Eva Longoria Reveals the 4 Ways She Makes Her Home Absolutely "Delicious"