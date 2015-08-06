Eva Longoria Opens Up About Her Entrepreneurial Endeavors

August InStyle cover star Eva Longoria has proven to be one of the hardest working people in Hollywood and, for that matter, the world. So who better to turn to for solid career advice? After all, the leading actress has successfully used her years of experience to direct documentaries and design fashion and home lines and even found charities. In the above interview with PowerwomenTV, Longoria explains what it takes to become an entrepreneur and why giving back is so important. “Find what you love and what you’re good at and see if they can match up,” she says. Watch the full, inspirational video above.
Show Transcript
[MUSIC] I'm a very passionate person about everything that I do. And I love cats. This campaign that engages consumers to participate in telling us what your passion is. We just want to hear what you're really passionate about. You know, I've always been business minded. I love Empowering women. I love working on educational programs for women. I love acting. I like producing. I like directing. I love my philanthropies. So I definitely have my hand in a lot of things. I like my cookbooks and my perfumes and my restaurants. I think it's really important to make sure that you have a lot of irons in the fire. For me. Each project stimulates a different part of my brain. When I'm an actor, it does something else. When I'm a producer, it really makes me fire on a different cylinder. People get tapped into their skillset and exploit those skills for certain projects. A big misconception is you have to be rich and famous to pursue your dream or your passion. And it's not the case. Find what you love and what you're good at and see if they can match up, and I think that's a really good recipe for success. [MUSIC]