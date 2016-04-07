The Epic First Teaser for Star Wars: Rogue One Has Arrived

The dark side just got a whole lot darker.

The first teaser trailer for Star Wars: Rogue One debuted Thursday on Good Morning America, and as promised, it looks like fans are going to be seeing a much grittier side to the force in the series' first standalone film.

In the trailer, Felicity Jones as Jyn Erso—an orphan with a long rap sheet who joins the Rebellion and undertakes a mission to infiltrate the Death Star before its first weapons test.

"What will you do if they catch you? What will you do if they break you? If you continue to fight, what will you become?" Forest Whitaker asks Erso, who fights off Stormtroopers in the clip.

RELATED: Jake Gyllenhaal Loved Leaving Vanity Behind for Demolition

Rogue One is the first installment of several upcoming spin-offs that exist within the familiar Star Wars universe, but take place outside the regular film series. Directed by Godzilla's Gareth Edwards, Rogue One is set shortly before the events of the original 1977 Star Wars: Episode IV.

The story follows the adventures of a group of Rebel spies hoping to find and destroy the plans for the Galactic Empire's new super weapon: the Death Star.

RELATED: Go Behind the Scenes of Captain America: Civil War with Scarlett Johansson, Elizabeth Olsen and the Women of Marvel

Rogue One, starring Jones, Whitaker, and Diego Luna, hits theaters December 16.

This article originally appeared on People. For more stories like this, visit people.com.