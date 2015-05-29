Entourage's Kevin Connolly and Kevin Dillon Play "Never Have I Ever" on Watch What Happens Live

Andy Cohen guessed correctly on last night’s episode of Watch What Happens Live! when he mused, “I feel like the men of Entourage have done a whole lot of living.” To prove his point, he challenged Kevin Connolly and Kevin Dillon (who played Eric and Drama on the HBO series, respectively) to a round of the old college drinking game, “Never Have I Ever,” even dubbing it The Championship Edition.

As it turns out, the two Kevins didn’t disappoint. Both drank to having a threesome, hooking up with a fan, scoring with sisters (not at the same time), and sleeping with someone without ever learning their name. However, there were some things neither have done, including scoring with a professional athlete, twins, a person over the age of 55, or a parent of one of their friends.

But the kicker came when the host asked if either had ever joined the Mile High Club. Watch the video above to find out who won.

