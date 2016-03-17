Empire's Jussie Smollett Says His Real-Life Family Could Take Down the Lyons

You may think Cookie, Lucious, and the rest of the Lyon family are tough, but apparently they've got nothing on Empire star Jussie Smollett's real family. He told Stephen Colbert on The Late Show on Wednesday, "We would beat the Lyons’ ass. Terrence [Howard] and Taraji [P. Henson] right now are probably like, ‘Oh word?’ but I’ll tell you why. The Lyons are constantly at each others’ throats. We have a unified situation. And yes, Lucious would possibly pull out a gun and shoot you in the eye, but that’s not the point. My older brother has arms the size of both of my thighs, so we would be all right. And I sure could beat Jamal’s ass down.”

Like the Lyons, most of Smollett's family is also in show business, including his actress sister Jurnee Smollett-Bell. In fact, they even all starred on a show together in the 1990s after Smollett-Bell gained fame for playing Michelle's (played by Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen) best friend on Full House. Before long, the whole family was in a meeting with ABC executives.

"I mean, all these old-ass white men," said Smollett. "I've been in that meeting," said Colbert. "I'm sure you have," said Smollett laughing. "I'm one of them," Colbert added. Smollett continued, "So we went in, and I don’t know why, but we went in and sang ‘Shut ‘Em Down’ by Public Enemy,” he said. “But yo, they loved it. Apparently they wanted to shut it down, too. But then I guess they didn’t like it anymore because they canceled us. They shut us down.” Oh well, looks like it still worked out pretty well for Smollett and his family.

Watch Smollett talk about his show biz family in the video above.