Empire – Season 2 trailer: It's Not Business

EMPIRE - It's Not Business

Show Transcript

Never stopped loving you. I tried, never went away. You miss me. You always were ride or die, always. [MUSIC] Our first order of business is removing Lucius Lyon as CEO. He needs to be handled. [MUSIC] In 24 hours, you will have our company. [MUSIC] I'm gonna dare you don't have my key. I'm gonna be bigger than you'll ever be. Bigger than dad too. Lucius Lion Empire. Without him the company is nothing. [MUSIC] We can be a family again. [MUSIC] Who did this! [MUSIC] Game over. [LAUGH] [SOUND] [MUSIC]

