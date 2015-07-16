Emmy Nominations Revealed: Will Winners Make History?

Several nominees are either hoping to ride off into the sunset with a statute or make history.

Show Transcript

Uzo Adubo and Cat Dealey announced the 67th prime time Emmy nominations. Modern Family will compete for a potentially record breaking seventh win in the outstanding comedy series category. But will it be upstaged by HBO's Or newcomer Transparent in the Outstanding Drama Series category. Mad Men will compete to win in its final year against shows including Game of Thrones and House of Cards. But the big race to watch will be in the Outstanding Drama Actor category. Most people are wondering if this will finally be Jon Hamm's year to win for his role as Don Draper in Mad Men. He's got stiff competition. Other nominees House of Cards actor Kevin Spacey and Bob Odenkirk from Breaking Bad spinoff Better Call Saul. And this could be the first time an African-American has won the lead actress category if Empires Taraji Henson or Viola Davis from How to Get Away With Murder takes home the statuette for outstanding drama actor. We'll also be keeping our eyes on the outstanding comedy actress [UNKNOWN] Julia Louis-Dreyfus is likely to win again. But the Veep could be voted out of office from the likes of other frontrunners in the category like Nurse Jackie's Edie Falco and Amy Poehler in Parks and Recreation. SNL alum Andy Sandberg will host the 67th Primetime Emmy Awards September 20th at 8:00 PM Eastern on Fox.

Uzo Adubo and Cat Dealey announced the 67th prime time Emmy nominations. Modern Family will compete for a potentially record breaking seventh win in the outstanding comedy series category. But will it be upstaged by HBO's Or newcomer Transparent in the Outstanding Drama Series category. Mad Men will compete to win in its final year against shows including Game of Thrones and House of Cards. But the big race to watch will be in the Outstanding Drama Actor category. Most people are wondering if this will finally be Jon Hamm's year to win for his role as Don Draper in Mad Men. He's got stiff competition. Other nominees House of Cards actor Kevin Spacey and Bob Odenkirk from Breaking Bad spinoff Better Call Saul. And this could be the first time an African-American has won the lead actress category if Empires Taraji Henson or Viola Davis from How to Get Away With Murder takes home the statuette for outstanding drama actor. We'll also be keeping our eyes on the outstanding comedy actress [UNKNOWN] Julia Louis-Dreyfus is likely to win again. But the Veep could be voted out of office from the likes of other frontrunners in the category like Nurse Jackie's Edie Falco and Amy Poehler in Parks and Recreation. SNL alum Andy Sandberg will host the 67th Primetime Emmy Awards September 20th at 8:00 PM Eastern on Fox.