InStyle's 50 Best Dressed: 4 Reasons We Love Emma Watson's Style

Why do we love Emma Watson? There is no doubt that she is a thoughtful voice for a new generation. Her galvanizing campaign for feminism preceded a major moment of reckoning for Hollywood, bringing the movement for gender equality to the red carpet and beyond. And when it comes to fashion, she is just as electrifying of a force, which is why she lands at No. 9 on our inaugural list of the 50 Best Dressed Women in Hollywood.

Though Watson is no stranger to vivid color, her minimalist style tends to favor a strong and assertive palette of black and white (just think about her recent show-stopping looks: a white oxford and gray long skirt by Ralph Lauren and an off-the-shoulder top and tailored black pants by Balenciaga).

Watch the video above for more reasons why we love Watson's style, and to see the full list of 50 Best Dressed Women in Hollywood (and a few of their male counterparts), pick up the November issue of InStyle, available on newsstands and for digital download now. In the meantime, see more of Watson's best looks this year.