Emma Watson Beatboxes in the Name of Gender Equality with Hamilton's Lin-Manuel Miranda

Like many who have seen the hit Broadway show Hamilton (President Obama included), Emma Watson fell in love with the groundbreaking musical. So when it came time to celebrate the UN Women HeForShe Arts, it was a no-brainer for the former Harry Potter star to ask the creator, writer, and star Lin-Manuel Miranda to discuss the inspiration behind the show, feminism, and of course, rap about gender equality.

Today, Watson uploaded four videos from their 45 minute chat to her Facebook page, and each part of their conversation is better than the last. Not only do they delve into art and politics, speaking intelligently about otherness and how music and plays teach understanding and empathy, but the duo finish up their conversation with Watson beatboxing as Manuel spits rhymes: "How can we not be equal/ We're like half/ Women are half of the people on Earth/ And yes, they should've been equal since birth..."

Not only are Manuel's words amazing, but we're pretty sure that Watson turning as red as a tomato while she successfully drops the beat is probably the most adorable thing ever. Watch the gif-worthy performance in the video above starting around the 10-minute mark, and scroll down to watch all of the videos from their chat.

