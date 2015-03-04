Emma Watson Announces #HeForShe Event to Mark International Women's Day

Continuing her campaign for gender equality, Emma Watson has announced that she'll mark International Women's Day on March 8 with an event in London, which will be live-streamed on her Facebook page.

The talk will be part of Watson's #HeForShe initiative, which she launched after speaking about gender at the United Nations last year. It has since been backed by everyone from Lena Dunham to Eddie Redmayne and most recently, Steve Carrell, who pledged his support by wearing #HeForShe cufflinks at the Oscars.

And Watson wants to give everyone the opportunity to get involved. In the video announcing the news, she invites people to enter for the chance to be in the the audience by submitting a form that explains how they're working to advance gender equality or have been directly affected by inequality. Those who can't make it to the event in person can tune in to the live stream from 1 p.m. ET on March 8 on Watson's Facebook page.

Watson also had a message for those who've supported her campaign so far: "Thank you so much for all of your support and participation so far. It's been absolutely amazing, and an amazing adventure, journey and experience for me. So thank you, thank you. You guys are really awesome."

