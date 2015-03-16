Emma Roberts Terrifies Us in the Spooky New Scream Queens Teaser

There’s a new spooky show coming to the silver screen this fall, and from the looks of the new teaser featuring cast member Emma Roberts, it's going to be good. Aptly titled Scream Queens, the TV anthology revolves around a college campus that is rocked by a series of murders.

All signs are pointing to a hit show: Aside from Roberts, the star-studded cast also includes Lea Michele, Abigail Breslin, Jamie Lee Curtis, Keke Palmer, Ariana Grande, and Nick Jonas, and Scream Queens is the product of Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk, and Ian Brennan, co-creators of the popular series Glee.

Check out the teaser above, where Roberts (donning a KNT sorority sweater) blows a big pink bubblegum bubble—but instead of popping, it does something much scarier.

