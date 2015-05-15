Emma Roberts Summer Trends Piperlime Sales Video

Emma Roberts talks about her favorite trends and must have accessories, including floral prints and bright colored handbags.

Show Transcript

[MUSIC] I'm really into prints on dresses and even on jeans, and I'm loving floral. I think it's so girly and fun and feminine. The must have item right now is the little white dress. You can dress it up, dress it down. Wear it day or night [MUSIC] You, you can wear it so many different ways I think accessorizing is the most important thing to making something your own, I'm really into the bright, bold colors a hot pink bag or statement necklace, Piper Lime is such a great collection,

