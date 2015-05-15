Emma Roberts Summer Essentials Piperlime Sales Video

InStyle Staff
May 15, 2015 @ 11:53 am

Emma Roberts talks about her 6 Piperlime Summer Essentials

Show Transcript

[MUSIC] Living in LA, it's so easy to throw on cute little summer dresses, your cute bathing suits, or even a maxi skirt with a great top, and have your bathing suit on under, and it's so easy. Cut-off denim shorts, a beach tote, and then obviously great pairs of sandals. I think summer's a great time to mix and match color, and to be bold with colors that you wouldn't normally pair together. I love buying sunglasses online. Piperlime has such a great selection.

