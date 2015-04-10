Emma Roberts Puckers Up to a Knife in New Scream Queens Teaser

Emma Roberts is just another pretty girl in pink pouting for the mirror in the latest teaser for the new FX series Scream Queens. Oh wait, that's not a mirror: That's a giant knife blade. And that's about all we get to see in the newest trailer for the highly anticipated new FX series from Ryan Murphy debuting this fall, but it's enough to get us wanting more.

Plot details are still hush hush but we do know the series will revolve around a series of murders on a college campus. Robert's character is named Chanel Oberlin and she appears to be in a sorority.

RELATED: Emma Roberts Terrifies Us In New Spooky Scream Queens Teaser

Though Scream Queens will also be an anthology series like Murphy's other FX drama American Horror Story, in which Roberts also stars, the producer said this one will have a twist. "It's anthological in nature, but there's a catch to it," Murphy said in a recent interview. "I can't reveal because it's different than American Horror Story, which resets completely every year. This doesn't do that."

The cast includes Lea Michele, Abigail Breslin, Jamie Lee Curtis, Keke Palmer, Ariana Grande, and Nick Jonas and Nasim Pedrad. Watch the teaser trailer by clicking on the image above.

PHOTOS: See Lea Michele's Most Stylish Moments