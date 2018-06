Emma Roberts talks about her going out essentials.

Show Transcript

[MUSIC] I love to wear more dressy top with like skinny black jeans. Leather leggings, a cute peplum top. You can wear the body column dress, which is like really tight fitting. A colored bag. Can look amazing. A pop of color, maybe. It's fun to mix expensive pieces with inexpensive pieces. I definitely online shop. Online shopping is the best. Piperlime has such a great selection.

[MUSIC] I love to wear more dressy top with like skinny black jeans. Leather leggings, a cute peplum top. You can wear the body column dress, which is like really tight fitting. A colored bag. Can look amazing. A pop of color, maybe. It's fun to mix expensive pieces with inexpensive pieces. I definitely online shop. Online shopping is the best. Piperlime has such a great selection.