Emma Roberts talks about her favorite Summer Jeans - including white denim, floral denim, printed denim, and colored denim.

Show Transcript

[MUSIC] I love my jeans. I'm obsessed with jeans. Especially white denim. I love skinny jeans. Love. I like prints on denim. Piper Lime has Such a great selection of floral jeans, color jeans, and at night those same jeans you know, throw on a great necklace, put on some boots and you look perfectly nighttime. [MUSIC]

[MUSIC] I love my jeans. I'm obsessed with jeans. Especially white denim. I love skinny jeans. Love. I like prints on denim. Piper Lime has Such a great selection of floral jeans, color jeans, and at night those same jeans you know, throw on a great necklace, put on some boots and you look perfectly nighttime. [MUSIC]