Is Emily Ratajkowski a Secret Makeup Genius?

Emily Ratajkowski is a pro at doing her own makeup, but will her cosmetic skills be enough to turn Editor-in-Chief Laura Brown into Emrata herself? InStyle’s March cover star stopped by our Manhattan headquarters to find out.

“Hey, Laura Brown. I want to do your makeup,” Ratajkowski announced after making a surprise visit to InStyle’s offices. Brown agreed on one condition: She recreate the smoky eye and glossy lip that the actress wore in the mag.

While the glam session started out strong (“I think I’m living the dream right now”) it quickly took a turn for the worse. “I’m not totally confident in this. I don’t really know what’s happening on this side of your face,” Ratajkowski joked.

Watch the video at top to see the cover star put her makeup skills to the test, and judge for yourself whether Ratajkowski should become a member of Brown’s personal glam squad.

We’re voting yes.