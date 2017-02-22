Is Emily Ratajkowski a Secret Makeup Genius?

Olivia Bahou
Feb 22, 2017 @ 5:30 pm

Emily Ratajkowski is a pro at doing her own makeup, but will her cosmetic skills be enough to turn Editor-in-Chief Laura Brown into Emrata herself? InStyle’s March cover star stopped by our Manhattan headquarters to find out.

“Hey, Laura Brown. I want to do your makeup,” Ratajkowski announced after making a surprise visit to InStyle’s offices. Brown agreed on one condition: She recreate the smoky eye and glossy lip that the actress wore in the mag.

While the glam session started out strong (“I think I’m living the dream right now”) it quickly took a turn for the worse. “I’m not totally confident in this. I don’t really know what’s happening on this side of your face,” Ratajkowski joked.

Watch the video at top to see the cover star put her makeup skills to the test, and judge for yourself whether Ratajkowski should become a member of Brown’s personal glam squad.

We’re voting yes.

Show Transcript

Hey, Laura Brown? Hey! What are you doing here? [LAUGH] I wanna do your make-up. >. If you do it. Yeah. Could you do this? [MUSIC] All right, so I'm gonna get started. Yay, it's a match! I fear you. Don't fear me. I do. I'm a [BLEEP] genius. You're a bossy person. I know but, all right. That would be a little bright. Wow. Those are things that are so exciting. You know what I wanna look like? What? Sexy virgin. [MUSIC] You actually have great eyebrows, so. I do, look at, look at, I'm sorry. [LAUGH] Ow. Look at those brows. [MUSIC] I need my eyebrows. Okay, close your freaking eyes, okay? I think I'm entering a dream right now. This is actually so fun. Wow, this is interesting. [LAUGH] [LAUGH] This just took a very interesting turn. I'm not totally confident in this but. I don't really know what's on top. What did you do to this. The light is on that side. Is this side really good? Now we'll have a little highlight on this beautiful cheek bones. The opera. Yeah, I don't want you to look like [UNKNOWN]. I want people to be like, who did your makeup. And you can be like- Emily Radacowski. Let me do the other side. [MUSIC] You have a great eyebrow pencil. Who does your eyebrow- Laura Mercier. Wow. You know why she's cool? Why? 'Cause her name's Laura. I'm sorry, I don't know how to do your eyebrows. It's actually kind of hard. Life is hard. Eyebrows are harder. [SOUND] I feel like I actually did a Good job. [BLANK_AUDIO] So I just think I'll stay here all day until your off and then I'll just come to your house with you and then pretty much never leave. Jesus Christ. My god, do you have wine? Well if I have to deal with you everyday. Cheers, you look beautiful. Makeup by Amada. [MUSIC] So I just want to do like one more touch of something on your My special [UNKNOWN]. [MUSIC] Not so pretty. [MUSIC] [LAUGH] My god.

