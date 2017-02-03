Watch InStyle's Cover Girl Emily Ratajkowski Decide What's In and Out of Style

Olivia Bahou
Feb 03, 2017 @ 8:30 am

With fashion trends changing on the daily, it's hard to keep up with what's in and out of style, so we asked InStyle's March cover star Emily Ratajkowski to give us a helping hand. With 10.9 million Instagram followers and counting, the star knows a thing or two about racking up the likes.

From selfie sticks to leather caps, statement earrings and self-tanner, the cover girl has a discerning eye for all things chic—and not chic. While bold, colorful hoops are "so in," self-tanner is so out, it doesn't even deserve a spot on the table.

Watch the video at top for a style lesson from Ratajkowski, including what item she thinks is "the most in." Like, "more in than the other stuff." We'll bet you'd never guess.

For more from Emily Ratajkowski, pick up the March issue of InStyle, available on newsstands and for digital download Friday, Feb. 10.

Show Transcript

Hi I'm Emily Ratajkowski, and I'm InStyle but it took me really long time to get InStyle it was like really hard, like I had to study, like I had to go like to a class. But yeah, now I'm in InStyle. Out. Out. The most in, so chic. Special. So in. Well, I'd like to be. To the in. [MUSIC] And statement earrings when, In, because, he is alive. [MUSIC] Out, ew, gross. So, in. So in. [MUSIC] In. Really in. The most in. More in than the other stuff. [MUSIC] [SOUND] Fashion. [MUSIC] I'm InStyle.

