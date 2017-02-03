Go Behind the Scenes of Emily Ratajkowski's InStyle Cover Shoot

If there's anyone who knows how to marry the worlds of fashion and activism, it's InStyle's March cover girl Emily Ratajkowski. The actress and model has simultaneously made a name for herself as both a style star and an advocate for women's rights.

"I think you can 100 percent be a feminist and still love fashion," she says in a behind-the-scenes video while shooting the cover. "I think you can also be a feminist and not love fashion. Feminism is about choices and women deciding what they want."

While she's all wisdom now, there are a few life lessons she'd like to give younger self: "Be less worried about what you're wearing and how your hair looks, and more just about connecting with people." Preach, Emrata.

Watch the video at top for an exclusive look inside the cover shoot. For more from Emily Ratajkowski, pick up the March issue of InStyle, available on newsstands and for digital download Friday, Feb. 10.