Go Behind the Scenes of Emily Ratajkowski's InStyle Cover Shoot

Olivia Bahou
Feb 03, 2017 @ 9:00 am

If there's anyone who knows how to marry the worlds of fashion and activism, it's InStyle's March cover girl Emily Ratajkowski. The actress and model has simultaneously made a name for herself as both a style star and an advocate for women's rights.

"I think you can 100 percent be a feminist and still love fashion," she says in a behind-the-scenes video while shooting the cover. "I think you can also be a feminist and not love fashion. Feminism is about choices and women deciding what they want."

While she's all wisdom now, there are a few life lessons she'd like to give younger self: "Be less worried about what you're wearing and how your hair looks, and more just about connecting with people." Preach, Emrata.

Watch the video at top for an exclusive look inside the cover shoot. For more from Emily Ratajkowski, pick up the March issue of InStyle, available on newsstands and for digital download Friday, Feb. 10.

Show Transcript

[MUSIC] It feels amazing to be on the cover InStyle US, especially with my dear friend Laura Brown at the helm and the March issue I cant' really believe it. [MUSIC] If I could give my younger self any advice it would just be to be less worried about what your wearing, and you know how your hair looks, more just about connecting with people. I think you can 100% be a feminist and still love fashion. I think you can also be feminist and not love fashion. Feminism is about choices and women deciding what they want. [MUSIC]

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!