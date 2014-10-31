The Walking Dead’s Emily Kinney Reveals Her Favorite Halloween Costumes

Kelsey Glein
Oct 31, 2014 @ 1:15 pm

Actress Emily Kinney may best be known for her role as Beth Greene on AMC’s hit series The Walking Dead, but the onscreen zombie fighter prefers to take a more cheerful route when it comes to her real-life Halloween costumes. We sat down with the star, who dished on her favorite Halloween costumes and what we might spot her in this year.

RELATED: Calling All Walkers! Create the Perfect Walking Dead-Inspired Zombie Makeup Look

"I always love to have Halloween costumes where I can be interactive because most of the time I'm going to a Halloween party , so you want to be able to talk and hangout with everyone at the party," Kinney says in the video above. Another one of the star's dressing-up rule? Nothing too scary. "With being on The Walking Dead, we're always around that crazy zombie makeup and stuff like that, so I almost try to stay away from too scary of makeup because I'm like around it all the time. I try to do something a little happier!"

RELATED: The Walking Dead’s Emily Kinney Talks Beauty

"One of my favorite costumes was a Magic 8 Ball," she shares. "It was so fun, I might actually bring it back this year because I'm hosting a Halloween party and I'm going to be playing and singing, and I thought that would be a good one for the crowd so they could ask me questions." Kinney's other best costume moment is definitely one that was suited to dancing. "One year I was Kesha and that was a pretty good one too," the actress shares. "I do like a dollar sign over my eye—I do like cool makeup. The Kesha one was really fun."

PHOTOS: The Best Celebrity Halloween Costumes—So Far!

Show Transcript

[MUSIC] Hi InStyle, I'm Emily Kinny from The Walking Dead. I always love to have Halloween costumes where I can be interactive, cuz most of the time we're going to a Halloween party, and so you want to be able to. Talk and hang out with everyone at the party. And one of my favorite costumes was a Magic 8-Ball. And I had all these pre-made answers that I could pull out. And some of them were like, oh I'm a little too drunk, vision is hazy. Or, like, yes or no. Or, you know, try again. So fun, I might actually bring it back this year. Cuz I'm hosting a Halloween party and gonna be playing and singing and I thought that one would be a good one for the crowd they could ask some questions. One year I was Kesha and that was pretty good one too. So I, I drew like dollar sign over my eyes so we did like cool makeup you know? The Kesha one was really fun and then especially later like the, the dance. Yeah, he's cool. With being on the Walking Dead, we're always around that crazy zombie make-up and stuff like that. So, I almost, I think,, try to stay away from too scary of make-up because like I'm around it all the time. I'm like [LAUGH] Try to do something a little happier. Happy Halloween, InStyle. [MUSIC]

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!