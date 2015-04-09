Emily Blunt Reveals Her Best Janis Joplin on Tonight's Lip Sync Battle

Can anyone top Anne Hathaway's jaw-dropping reenactment of Miley Cyrus's "Wrecking Ball?"

The answer will be revealed tonight on Lip Sync Battle, where Emily Blunt takes on Hathaway and channels her most psychedelic version of Janis Joplin. In a clip of what's to come, Blunt hilariously embodies the attitude of a perpetual diva, shoving props across her dresser and demanding tea in preparation for her performance.

RELATED: Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson Disco Dances His Way to the First Lip Sync Battle Victory

"I've been screaming at everybody pretty much all day ’cause I don't want a voice," she tells the camera. "This goddess that I'm about to portray out there, she's pretty wild. And she doesn't take showers. But you know what? I live to give. And this is art. This is going to stand the test of time."

Hosts LL Cool J and Chrissy Teigen also play witness to Blunt's lengthy voice prep, which entails swirling her tongue around and slowly enunciating "Benedict Cumberbatch" repeatedly.

In the video's final few seconds, Blunt takes the stage with a sunflower in hand and a '60s-inspired frock while Joplin's "Piece of My Heart" starts to blast.

Hathaway and Blunt will battle it out tonight at 10 p.m. ET on Spike. Watch the clip of Emily Blunt preparing for her performance by clicking the image above.

PHOTOS: Emily Blunt's Changing Looks