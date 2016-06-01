Watch Mega Friends Fan Emilia Clarke Adorably Fangirl Over Matt LeBlanc

Game of Thrones star Emilia Clarke is one of Hollywood’s hottest actresses (she stars in one of summer’s most talked-about films, Me Before You), but even she can be a total fangirl. The actress confessed to be a Friends fanatic, and made the extent of her obsession extremely obvious when she appeared on The Graham Norton Show alongside Matt LeBlanc.

The Mother of Dragons started blushing and giggling when the talk show host asked Clarke if she had a chance to meet the Friends alum backstage. “Yeah, I just think you’re wicked,” she told LeBlanc, who wrapped his arms around the actress.

It turns out the feeling is mutual: Even with his busy schedule, the 48-year-old actor has seen the first season of Clarke’s show, Game of Thrones, and attempted to get back into it this spring. “I watched it the first season, and then I kind of fell out of it, and then I tried to watch it this season and I don’t know what’s going on. I can’t keep up,” he admitted.

Clarke was quick to overlook the mishap. “You’ve seen the good bits. You’ve seen the first season,” she reassured him. And in exchange for his blunder, LeBlanc granted the 29-year-old star one of her biggest wishes.

“I do have one slight request from you though. Would you be able to ask me how I’m doing?” she adorably asked her idol.

Watch the full clip above to see the mega star turn into a total fangirl.