Emilia Clarke and Sam Claflin’s Chemistry in This New Me Before You Trailer Is Undeniable

The first trailers for Jojo Moyes’s novel-turned-film Me Before You gave us a peek at the various guest stars who will grace the screen, including Harry Potter’s Matthew Lewis and Game of Thrones’s Charles Dance, but this new look at the heart-wrenching movie focuses solely on the relationship between Louisa Clark (Emilia Clarke) and Will Traynor (Sam Claflin).

Filled with almost entirely new footage from the film, the preview provides fans with a clear look at how the unlikely relationship started (and why it would be difficult for Louisa to walk away from it). Injured and paralyzed from a car accident, Will had decided on an end date for his life prior to meeting Louisa, his new caregiver.

RELATED: Watch Me Before You's Heart-Wrenching Extended Trailer

In a scene from the latest trailer, Will talks about his favorite place in the world: Paris. “If I shut my eyes now, I know exactly how it feels to be in that little square,” he says.

“So let’s go! We could get on the Eurostar right now!” Louisa exclaims with her signature enthusiasm.

“You don’t get it, Clark. I want to be in Paris as me, the old me,” he responds. Grab your tissues and watch the latest official trailer for Me Before You above.